Recap: GATX Q2 Earnings

GATX GATX reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 08:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
GATX missed estimated earnings by 3.6%, reporting an EPS of $1.07 versus an estimate of $1.11.
Revenue was down $4.40 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.95 which was followed by a 2.09% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at GATX's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.39
|1.02
|1.07
|1.02
|EPS Actual
|2.34
|1.58
|1.11
|1.35
|Revenue Estimate
|323.00M
|318.72M
|315.72M
|312.75M
|Revenue Actual
|316.60M
|321.00M
|313.50M
|317.10M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
GATX management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $5.6 and $6.0 per share.
