Why Las Vegas Sands Stock Is Up After Hours

Las Vegas Sands Corp LVS shares are trading higher in Wednesday's after-hours session after the company reported mixed financial results.

Las Vegas Sands reported second-quarter revenue of $1.05 billion, which beat the estimate of $976.1 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported a quarterly loss of 34 cents per share, which missed the estimate for a loss of 27 cents per share.

"We remain confident in the recovery of travel and tourism spending across our markets. Demand for our offerings from customers who have been able to visit remains robust, while pandemic-related travel restrictions continue to limit visitation and hinder our current financial performance," said Robert Goldstein, chairman and CEO of Las Vegas Sands.

LVS Price Action: Las Vegas Sands has traded between $49.63 and $28.87 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 2.62% in after hours at $38.05 at press time.

Photo: courtesy of Las Vegas Sands.