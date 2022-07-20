ñol

Elevance Health Raises Annual Profit Guidance

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
July 20, 2022 8:19 AM | 1 min read
  • Elevance Health Inc ELV, previously known as Anthem Inc, has reported Q2 FY22 adjusted EPS of $8.04, up 14.4% Y/Y, beating the consensus of $7.74.
  • Operating revenue are up 15.6% to $38.5 billion, slightly beating the expectations of $38.13 billion, driven by higher premium revenue due to membership growth in Medicaid, MMM & Paramount Advantage acquisitions, and premium rate increases to cover overall cost trends.
  • The benefit expense ratio was 87%, increasing 20 basis points versus the prior-year quarter. 
  • Operating cash flow was $2.5 billion, or 1.5x net income, increasing $769 million when compared year-over-year.
  • Medical enrollment increased 6.1% Y/Y to 47.1 million members. 
  • The company announced a Q3 2022 dividend of $1.28 per share payable on September 23 with a record date of September 9.
  • FY22 Outlook: Anthem expects FY22 adjusted EPS of more than $28.70 (consensus $28.64) versus prior guidance of $28.40.
  • Price Action: ELV shares closed 3.46% higher at $497.43 on Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

