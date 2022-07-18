Goldman Sachs, Bank of America And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

With the US stock futures trading higher this morning on Monday ahead of earnings reports from big banks, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Bank of America Corporation BAC to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $22.78 billion before the opening bell. Bank of America shares rose 1.3% to $32.68 in pre-market trading.

The Boeing Company BA said it expects demand for over 41,000 new airplanes by 2041 amid recovery in demand for international air travel. Boeing shares gained 2.9% to $152.00 in the pre-market trading session.

Analysts are expecting The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS to have earned $7.25 per share on revenue of $10.96 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Goldman Sachs shares rose 1.4% to $298.00 in pre-market trading.

