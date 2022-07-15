Recap: Sandvik Q2 Earnings

Sandvik SDVKY reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, July 15, 2022 at 05:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Sandvik beat estimated earnings by 11.11%, reporting an EPS of $0.3 versus an estimate of $0.27.

Revenue was down $33.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 0.14% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Sandvik's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.32 0.34 0.28 0.31 EPS Actual 0.29 0.34 0.35 0.32 Revenue Estimate 3.04B 3.10B 2.64B 2.67B Revenue Actual 2.67B 3.29B 2.87B 2.79B

To track all earnings releases for Sandvik visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.