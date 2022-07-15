Recap: Sandvik Q2 Earnings

Sandvik SDVKY reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, July 15, 2022 at 05:30 AM.
Earnings
Sandvik beat estimated earnings by 11.11%, reporting an EPS of $0.3 versus an estimate of $0.27.
Revenue was down $33.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 0.14% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Sandvik's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.32
|0.34
|0.28
|0.31
|EPS Actual
|0.29
|0.34
|0.35
|0.32
|Revenue Estimate
|3.04B
|3.10B
|2.64B
|2.67B
|Revenue Actual
|2.67B
|3.29B
|2.87B
|2.79B
