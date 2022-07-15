UnitedHealth Q2 Earnings Surpass Street View Led By Growth In Both Segments, Lifts FY22 Earnings Outlook

- UnitedHealth Group Inc UNH has reported Q2 FY22 sales of $80.3 billion, up 13% Y/Y, beating the consensus of $79.68 billion, with double-digit growth at both Optum and UnitedHealthcare.
- Adjusted EPS of $5.57 surpassed the consensus of $5.20 and was better than $4.70 a year ago.
- The company generated an operating cash flow of $6.9 billion or 1.3x net income.
- The medical care ratio was 81.5% compared to 82.8% a year ago due to COVID effects and business mix.
- The operating cost ratio of 14.6% compared to 14.5% in Q2 FY21 reflects productivity gains, offset by business mix and investments.
- UnitedHealthcare segment revenues grew 12% to $62.1 billion compared to last year, with operating earnings of $3.9 billion compared to $3.1 billion last year.
- The total people served by UnitedHealthcare has grown by over 600,000 in 2022, including 280,000 in Q2.
- Optum segment sales were up 18% to $45.1 billion, and operating earnings rose to $3.3 billion from $2.9 billion a year ago.
- Guidance: UnitedHealth expects FY22 adjusted EPS of $21.40 - $21.90, up from the prior outlook of $21.20 - $21.70.
- Price Action: UNH shares traded 0.91% higher at $507.00 during pre-market trading on the last check Friday.
- Photo Via Company
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.