ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

UnitedHealth Q2 Earnings Surpass Street View Led By Growth In Both Segments, Lifts FY22 Earnings Outlook

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
July 15, 2022 6:33 AM | 1 min read
  • UnitedHealth Group Inc UNH has reported Q2 FY22 sales of $80.3 billion, up 13% Y/Y, beating the consensus of $79.68 billion, with double-digit growth at both Optum and UnitedHealthcare.
  • Adjusted EPS of $5.57 surpassed the consensus of $5.20 and was better than $4.70 a year ago.
  • The company generated an operating cash flow of $6.9 billion or 1.3x net income.
  • The medical care ratio was 81.5% compared to 82.8% a year ago due to COVID effects and business mix.
  • The operating cost ratio of 14.6% compared to 14.5% in Q2 FY21 reflects productivity gains, offset by business mix and investments.
  • UnitedHealthcare segment revenues grew 12% to $62.1 billion compared to last year, with operating earnings of $3.9 billion compared to $3.1 billion last year.
  • The total people served by UnitedHealthcare has grown by over 600,000 in 2022, including 280,000 in Q2.
  • Optum segment sales were up 18% to $45.1 billion, and operating earnings rose to $3.3 billion from $2.9 billion a year ago.
  • Guidance: UnitedHealth expects FY22 adjusted EPS of $21.40 - $21.90, up from the prior outlook of $21.20 - $21.70.
  • Price Action: UNH shares traded 0.91% higher at $507.00 during pre-market trading on the last check Friday.
  • Photo Via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsLarge CapNewsGuidanceHealth CareGeneral