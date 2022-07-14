Conagra Brands: Q4 Earnings Insights

Conagra Brands CAG reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, July 14, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Conagra Brands beat estimated earnings by 3.17%, reporting an EPS of $0.65 versus an estimate of $0.63.
Revenue was up $170.50 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 0.2% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Conagra Brands's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.58
|0.68
|0.49
|0.52
|EPS Actual
|0.58
|0.64
|0.50
|0.54
|Revenue Estimate
|2.84B
|3.02B
|2.54B
|2.71B
|Revenue Actual
|2.91B
|3.06B
|2.65B
|2.74B
