ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Despite Inflationary Pressures, Taiwan Semiconductor Records 76% Jump In Q2 Profits

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
July 14, 2022 7:18 AM | 1 min read

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd TSM said its second-quarter profit surged over 76% to NT$237.03 billion (equivalent to $8.06 billion). Revenue jumped 43.5% to NT$534.14 billion (~$18.2 billion), almost in line with the consensus of $18.25 billion.

The company posted EPS of NT$9.14 ($1.55 per ADR unit), beating the consensus of $1.47.

Its gross margin reached 59.1%, operating margin was 49.1%, and net profit margin was 44.4%.

In the second quarter, shipments of 5-nanometer accounted for 21% of total wafer revenue; 7- nanometer accounted for 30%. Advanced technologies, defined as 7-nanometer and more advanced technologies, accounted for 51% of total wafer revenue.

“Our second quarter business was supported by HPC, IoT, and Automotive-related demand,” said Wendell Huang, VP and Chief Financial Officer of TSMC. “Moving into third quarter 2022, we expect our business to be supported by continued demand for our industry-leading 5nm and 7nm technologies.”

Guidance: Taiwan Semiconductor expects Q3 FY22 sales of $19.8 billion and $20.6 billion, higher than the consensus of $19.21 billion. The company forecasts a gross profit margin of 57.5% - 59.5% and an operating profit margin of 47% - 49%.

Price Action: TSM shares are up 1.61% at $82.60 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: EarningsLarge CapNewsGuidanceTechGeneral