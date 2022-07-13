ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

EXCLUSIVE-Simply Better Brands Raises FY22 Outlook Driven By Increased Business Momentum

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 13, 2022 8:47 AM | 1 min read
  • Simply Better Brands Corp PKANF has raised its 2022 financial outlook based on year-to-date results and business momentum.
  • The company expects a 440% jump in the sales of the quarter ending June 30, 2022, to $16.8 million.
  • The company sees gross margin for the quarter ending June 30, 2022, at 69% versus 59% a year ago.
  • Simply Better’s growth was driven by the customer, category, channel, and geographic expansion.
  • The company has raised FY22 sales outlook to $50 million - $55 million (prior value: $40 million - $42 million).
  • The gross margin as a percentage of net sales is expected to increase to 63%-65% (Prior Value: 58-60%).
  • The company continues its expectation to achieve positive Adjusted EBITDA for fiscal 2022.
  • “As our strong first-half results illustrate, we are positioned for sustainable and positive adjusted EBITDA growth in 2022 driven by our PureKana, TRUBAR, and No B.S. Skincare brands,” said CEO Kathy Casey.
  • Price Action: PKANF shares closed lower by 6.93% at $0.14 on Tuesday.
  • Photo via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNewsPenny StocksGuidanceExclusivesGeneral