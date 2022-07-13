EXCLUSIVE-Simply Better Brands Raises FY22 Outlook Driven By Increased Business Momentum

- Simply Better Brands Corp PKANF has raised its 2022 financial outlook based on year-to-date results and business momentum.
- The company expects a 440% jump in the sales of the quarter ending June 30, 2022, to $16.8 million.
- The company sees gross margin for the quarter ending June 30, 2022, at 69% versus 59% a year ago.
- Simply Better’s growth was driven by the customer, category, channel, and geographic expansion.
- The company has raised FY22 sales outlook to $50 million - $55 million (prior value: $40 million - $42 million).
- The gross margin as a percentage of net sales is expected to increase to 63%-65% (Prior Value: 58-60%).
- The company continues its expectation to achieve positive Adjusted EBITDA for fiscal 2022.
- “As our strong first-half results illustrate, we are positioned for sustainable and positive adjusted EBITDA growth in 2022 driven by our PureKana, TRUBAR, and No B.S. Skincare brands,” said CEO Kathy Casey.
- Price Action: PKANF shares closed lower by 6.93% at $0.14 on Tuesday.
- Photo via Company
