PepsiCo: Q2 Earnings Insights

PepsiCo PEP reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
PepsiCo beat estimated earnings by 6.9%, reporting an EPS of $1.86 versus an estimate of $1.74.
Revenue was up $1.01 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 0.89% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at PepsiCo's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.23
|1.52
|1.73
|1.53
|EPS Actual
|1.29
|1.53
|1.79
|1.72
|Revenue Estimate
|15.53B
|24.22B
|19.39B
|17.96B
|Revenue Actual
|16.20B
|25.25B
|20.19B
|19.22B
