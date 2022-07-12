PepsiCo, GameStop And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With the US stock futures trading lower this morning on Tuesday after the Nasdaq recorded sharp losses in the previous session, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects PepsiCo, Inc. PEP to report quarterly earnings at $1.74 per share on revenue of $19.51 billion before the opening bell. PepsiCo shares fell 0.2% to $170.15 in after-hours trading.

PriceSmart, Inc. PSMT reported downbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales topped estimates. PriceSmart shares dropped 4% to $69.60 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting AngioDynamics, Inc. ANGO to have earned $0.01 per share on revenue of $83.25 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. AngioDynamics shares rose 1.7% to $20.37 in after-hours trading.

