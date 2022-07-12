Novo Integrated Shares Jump On Upbeat Q3 Interim Sales

by

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc NVOS sees Q3 FY22 sales of $13.4 million - $13.9 million, an increase of approximately 367% to 384% sequentially and up around 463% - 484% on a Y/Y basis.

sees Q3 FY22 sales of $13.4 million - $13.9 million, an increase of approximately 367% to 384% sequentially and up around 463% - 484% on a Y/Y basis. The company's strong revenue performance in the third quarter was primarily driven by an increase in proprietary and outsourced product sales.

Robert Mattacchione, Novo's CEO and Board Chairman, stated, "We are extremely pleased with the revenue increase for the quarter. The addition of product development and sales to our corporate bandwidth is proving to be a successful strategy toward accelerating the Company's growth. We believe that subsequent quarters will illustrate continued market penetration for our expanding line of product solutions."

"The conversion of patients to consumers and consumers to patients, combined with continuing commercialization of our proprietary technology and product solutions, is expected to have an ongoing positive impact on the growth of the company's holistic healthcare solutions globally," he added.

Price Action: NVOS shares are up 20.63% at $2.28 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.