Twitter, AZZ And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

With the US stock futures trading lower this morning following better-than-expected jobs report for the month of June on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

AZZ Inc. AZZ reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter on Monday. AZZ shares gained 4.3% to $42.81 in pre-market trading.

Shares of Twitter, Inc TWTR dropped on Friday after Elon Musk backed out of his deal to buy the company for $44 billion. Twitter shares fell further by 4.8% to $35.04 in after-hours trading on Friday, following a 5.1% decline in regular trading hours.

Analysts are expecting PriceSmart, Inc. PSMT to have earned $0.80 per share on revenue of $951.87 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. PriceSmart shares fell 1.9% to close at $72.71 on Friday.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated ELAN reported in a 13D filing that Dodge & Cox has a 10.4% passive stake in the company. Elanco Animal Health shares gained 1.7% to $20.79 in the after-hours trading session.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. GBX reported Q3 earnings of $0.09 per share on revenue of $793.50 million. Greenbrier shares fell 5% to $31.00 in pre-market trading.

