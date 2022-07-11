Earnings Scheduled For July 11, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Greenbrier Companies GBX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $740.67 million.
• AZZ AZZ is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $268.09 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• E2open Parent Holdings ETWO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $160.35 million.
• Pricesmart PSMT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $951.87 million.
• VOXX International VOXX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $134.03 million.
• Pure Cycle PCYO is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.