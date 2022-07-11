ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Earnings Scheduled For July 11, 2022

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 11, 2022 4:35 AM | 1 min read

 

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Greenbrier Companies GBX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $740.67 million.

• AZZ AZZ is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $268.09 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• E2open Parent Holdings ETWO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $160.35 million.

• Pricesmart PSMT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $951.87 million.

• VOXX International VOXX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $134.03 million.

• Pure Cycle PCYO is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-UEEarnings ScheduledEarningsNewsPre-Market OutlookMarkets