Recap: Helen Of Troy Q1 Earnings

Earnings
Helen Of Troy missed estimated earnings by 5.12%, reporting an EPS of $2.41 versus an estimate of $2.54.
Revenue was down $33.15 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.42 which was followed by a 0.03% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Helen Of Troy's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|EPS Estimate
|2.09
|3.11
|2.17
|2.62
|EPS Actual
|2.51
|3.72
|2.65
|3.48
|Revenue Estimate
|471.60M
|566.35M
|428.16M
|438.90M
|Revenue Actual
|582.02M
|624.88M
|475.23M
|541.22M
To track all earnings releases for Helen Of Troy visit their earnings calendar here.
