ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Recap: Helen Of Troy Q1 Earnings

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 7, 2022 6:56 AM | 1 min read

 

Helen Of Troy HELE reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Helen Of Troy missed estimated earnings by 5.12%, reporting an EPS of $2.41 versus an estimate of $2.54.

Revenue was down $33.15 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.42 which was followed by a 0.03% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Helen Of Troy's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022
EPS Estimate 2.09 3.11 2.17 2.62
EPS Actual 2.51 3.72 2.65 3.48
Revenue Estimate 471.60M 566.35M 428.16M 438.90M
Revenue Actual 582.02M 624.88M 475.23M 541.22M

To track all earnings releases for Helen Of Troy visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews