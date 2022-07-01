ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Micron, Akebia Therapeutics And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
July 1, 2022 4:21 AM | 1 min read

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Micron Technology Inc MU reported upbeat financial results for its third quarter, but issued weak guidance for its fourth quarter. Micron shares dropped 1.4% to $54.50 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Costco Wholesale Corporation COST said it has completed a purchase of a 45% minority interest in Costco-Taiwan for $1.05 billion. Costco shares fell 0.2% to $478.25 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Accolade, Inc. ACCD reported upbeat results for its first quarter, but issued weak sales forecast for the current quarter. Accolade shares fell 1.2% to $7.31 in the after-hours trading session.

Check out our premarket coverage here

  • Hillenbrand, Inc. HI agreed to acquire Herbold Meckesheim GmbH for an enterprise value of around €79 million. Hillenbrand shares gained 0.1% to $40.96 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. AKBA shares jumped 50% in after-hours trading after the company executed an agreement to terminate its vadadustat collaboration and license agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical. Akebia Therapeutics shares surged 50% to $0.5298 in the after-hours trading session.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Stocks To WatchStocks to WatchEarningsNewsPenny StocksSmall CapPre-Market OutlookMarketsTrading Ideas