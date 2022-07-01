Micron, Akebia Therapeutics And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Micron Technology Inc MU reported upbeat financial results for its third quarter, but issued weak guidance for its fourth quarter. Micron shares dropped 1.4% to $54.50 in the after-hours trading session.

Costco Wholesale Corporation COST said it has completed a purchase of a 45% minority interest in Costco-Taiwan for $1.05 billion. Costco shares fell 0.2% to $478.25 in the after-hours trading session.

said it has completed a purchase of a 45% minority interest in Costco-Taiwan for $1.05 billion. Costco shares fell 0.2% to $478.25 in the after-hours trading session. Accolade, Inc. ACCD reported upbeat results for its first quarter, but issued weak sales forecast for the current quarter. Accolade shares fell 1.2% to $7.31 in the after-hours trading session.

