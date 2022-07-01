Micron, Akebia Therapeutics And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Micron Technology Inc MU reported upbeat financial results for its third quarter, but issued weak guidance for its fourth quarter. Micron shares dropped 1.4% to $54.50 in the after-hours trading session.
- Costco Wholesale Corporation COST said it has completed a purchase of a 45% minority interest in Costco-Taiwan for $1.05 billion. Costco shares fell 0.2% to $478.25 in the after-hours trading session.
- Accolade, Inc. ACCD reported upbeat results for its first quarter, but issued weak sales forecast for the current quarter. Accolade shares fell 1.2% to $7.31 in the after-hours trading session.
Check out our premarket coverage here
- Hillenbrand, Inc. HI agreed to acquire Herbold Meckesheim GmbH for an enterprise value of around €79 million. Hillenbrand shares gained 0.1% to $40.96 in the after-hours trading session.
- Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. AKBA shares jumped 50% in after-hours trading after the company executed an agreement to terminate its vadadustat collaboration and license agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical. Akebia Therapeutics shares surged 50% to $0.5298 in the after-hours trading session.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: Stocks To WatchStocks to WatchEarningsNewsPenny StocksSmall CapPre-Market OutlookMarketsTrading Ideas