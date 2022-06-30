ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Tsakos Energy Navigation Clocks 8% Top-Line Growth In Q1

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
June 30, 2022 12:01 PM | 1 min read
  • Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. TNP reported a first-quarter FY22 Voyage revenue increase of 7.7% Y/Y to $149.7 million, below the consensus of $152.71 million.
  • EPS loss narrowed to $(0.12) from $(0.80) in 1Q21, beating the consensus of $(0.21).
  • The operating income increased to $9.57 million, from $2.22 million a year ago, and the margin expanded by 480 bps to 6.4%.
  • Quarterly fleet utilization was 93.3%, and the daily average TCE per vessel stood at $19,730 (+8.9% Y/Y).
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $42.17 million (+13.1% Y/Y), and the margin expanded by 135 bps to 28.2%.
  • During the quarter, the company issued, through its ATM program, ~3.06 million common shares and 8,292 preferred shares, generating $28.8 million.
  • The company's dividend of $0.10 per common share will be paid on July 20, 2022, to holders of record as of July 14, 2022.
  • The company reported $1 billion in minimum contracted revenues.
  • The company had a cash balance of $142.97 million at the end of the quarter.
  • Price Action: TNP shares traded lower by 0.11% at $9.02 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNews