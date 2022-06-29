Recap: General Mills Q4 Earnings

General Mills GIS reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
General Mills beat estimated earnings by 10.89%, reporting an EPS of $1.12 versus an estimate of $1.01.
Revenue was up $367.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 3.32% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at General Mills's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.78
|1.05
|0.89
|0.84
|EPS Actual
|0.84
|0.99
|0.99
|0.91
|Revenue Estimate
|4.56B
|4.84B
|4.29B
|4.36B
|Revenue Actual
|4.54B
|5.02B
|4.54B
|4.52B
To track all earnings releases for General Mills visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews