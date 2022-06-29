Recap: General Mills Q4 Earnings

General Mills GIS reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

General Mills beat estimated earnings by 10.89%, reporting an EPS of $1.12 versus an estimate of $1.01.

Revenue was up $367.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 3.32% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at General Mills's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 EPS Estimate 0.78 1.05 0.89 0.84 EPS Actual 0.84 0.99 0.99 0.91 Revenue Estimate 4.56B 4.84B 4.29B 4.36B Revenue Actual 4.54B 5.02B 4.54B 4.52B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.