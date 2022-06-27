U.S. Markets Open Lower; Durable Goods Orders Rise 0.7%

U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping over 100 points on Monday.

The Dow traded down 0.27% to 31,415.99 while the NASDAQ fell 0.94% to 11,498.08. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.45% to 3,894.05.



Leading and Lagging Sectors



Energy shares jumped by 1.3% on Monday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included HighPeak Energy, Inc. HPK, up 5% and Martin Midstream Partners L.P. MMLP up 14%.



In trading on Monday, materials shares fell by 0.9%.



Top Headline



U.S durable goods orders rose 0.7% month-over-month in May, recording the third straight month of gain and exceeding market estimates of a 0.1% rise.



Equities Trading UP



Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. AXSM shares shot up 38% to $33.72 after the company received proposed labeling from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its treatment of major depressive disorder.



Shares of GreenLight Biosciences Holdings GRNA got a boost, shooting 24% to $3.36.



Martin Midstream Partners L.P. MMLP shares were also up, gaining 14% to $4.1610. Martin Midstream Partners recently filed for mixed shelf of up to $250 million.



Equities Trading DOWN

Borqs Technologies, Inc. BRQS shares tumbled 25% to $2.1392 following effect of 1:16 reverse stock split.



Shares of Wrap Technologies, Inc. WRAP were down 13% to $2.04.



Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC PSNY was down, falling 13% to $11.28 amid post-SPAC merger volatility following the company's Friday debut as a public company.



Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 1.4% to $106.07, while gold traded up 0.1% to $1,830.80.



Silver traded up 0.8% to $21.29 on Monday while copper rose 0.3% to $3.7510.





Euro zone



European shares were mixed today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 rose 0.1%, London’s FTSE 100 rose 0.4% while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index fell 0.6%. The German DAX gained 0.2%, French CAC 40 fell 0.6% and Italy’s FTSE MIB Index fell 1%.



Economics



The pending home sales index rose to 99.90 in May from prior reading of 99.20.



The Treasury is set to auction 6-month bills and 2-year notes at 11:30 a.m. ET.



The Treasury will auction 3-month bills and 5-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.

COVID-19 Update

