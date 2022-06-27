Earnings Scheduled For June 27, 2022

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Dynagas LNG Partners DLNG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $32.23 million.

• Nike NKE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $12.07 billion.

• Cinedigm CIDM is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $11.23 million.

• Jefferies Financial Group JEF is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.

• Concentrix CNXC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.84 per share on revenue of $1.58 billion.

• Trip.com Group TCOM is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Burcon NutraScience BRCN is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.