Earnings Scheduled For June 27, 2022

Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Dynagas LNG Partners DLNG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $32.23 million.
• Nike NKE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $12.07 billion.
• Cinedigm CIDM is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $11.23 million.
• Jefferies Financial Group JEF is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.
• Concentrix CNXC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.84 per share on revenue of $1.58 billion.
• Trip.com Group TCOM is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Burcon NutraScience BRCN is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.