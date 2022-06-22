by

Steelcase Inc. SCS reported first-quarter revenue growth of 33% year-over-year to $740.70 million, +35% on an organic basis, beating the consensus of $690.94 million.

Revenue by segments: Americas $520.8 million (+38% Y/Y), EMEA $156.4 million (+27% Y/Y) and Others $63.5 million (+12% Y/Y).

Total liquidity stood at $279.5 million at the end of the quarter. The total debt was $482.4 million.

At the end of the quarter, Steelcase's backlog of customer orders was ~$927 million (+52% Y/Y).

Dividend : SCS declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.145 per share, to be paid on or before July 18, 2022, to shareholders of record as of July 7, 2022.

2Q23 Outlook: Steelcase expects revenue of $875 million - $900 million, vs. a consensus of $873.14 million; earnings per share of $0.06 - $0.10 and adjusted earnings per share of $0.11 - $0.15, vs. consensus of $0.23.

Steelcase expects revenue of $875 million - $900 million, vs. a consensus of $873.14 million; earnings per share of $0.06 - $0.10 and adjusted earnings per share of $0.11 - $0.15, vs. consensus of $0.23. Price Action: SCS shares are trading higher by 5.06% at $11 during the post-market session on Wednesday.

