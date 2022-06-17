U.S. Markets Open Higher; Dow Rises Around 200 Points

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining around 200 points on Friday.

The Dow traded up 0.66% to 30,125.89 while the NASDAQ rose 1.39% to 10,794.45. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.90% to 3,699.66.



Leading and Lagging Sectors



Real estate shares jumped by 1.5% on Friday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Franklin Street Properties Corp. FSP, up 4% and Getty Realty Corp. GTY up 3%.



In trading on Friday, energy shares tumbled by 1%.



Top Headline



US initial jobless claims fell by 3,000 to 229,000 in the week ended June 11th, compared to market estimates of 210,000.

Equities Trading UP



bluebird bio, Inc. BLUE shares shot up 24% to $3.80. The FDA's Advisory Committee recently unanimously backed Bluebird bio’s gene therapy for a rare blood disorder.



Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RYTM got a boost, shooting 22% to $4.7506. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals entered into a Revenue Interest Financing Agreement with HealthCare Royalty Partners for a total investment of $100 million.



Scholar Rock Holding Corporation SRRK shares were also up, gaining 15% to $5.57. Scholar Rock reported Phase 2 topaz trial extension data showing 'sizable and sustained motor function improvement at 24 months with apitegromab for non-ambulatory patients with types 2 and 3 spinal muscular atrophy.'

Equities Trading DOWN

Addex Therapeutics Ltd ADXN shares tumbled 54% to $1.64 after the company terminated its Phase 2b/3 study of Dipraglurant for dyskinesia associated with Parkinson's disease due to slow recruitment. The company suspended its guidance amid the termination.



Shares of ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. TBLT were down 48% to $1.5888 after the company priced a $6 million offering.



Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. HSCS was down, falling 12% to $2.13. Heart Test Laboratories announced pricing of its IPO of 1.5 million units at a price of $4.25 per unit.



Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 1% to $118.75, while gold traded up 0.3% to $1,854.70.



Silver traded up 0.3% to $21.94 on Friday while copper fell 0.2% to $4.10.





Euro zone



European shares were higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 gained 1.2%, London’s FTSE 100 gained 0.8% while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index rose 1.1%. The German DAX gained 1.2%, French CAC 40 climbed 1.1% and Italy’s FTSE MIB Index climbed 1.8%.

Annual inflation rate in the Eurozone was confirmed at a record-high level of 8.1% in May, up from 7.4% in each of the prior two months. Construction output in Italy climbed 16.9% year-over-year in April.

Economics

Manufacturing production in the US declined 0.1% month-over-month in May, recording the first decline in four months. Industrial production increased 0.2% from a month ago in May.



The index of leading economic indicators for May will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. After declining a sharp 0.3% in April, analysts expect the LEI dropping a further 0.4% in May.



The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is scheduled for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.

COVID-19 Update

