5 Stocks To Watch For June 16, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects The Kroger Co. KR to post quarterly earnings at $1.30 per share on revenue of $44.24 billion before the opening bell. Kroger shares gained 2.8% to $52.30 in after-hours trading.

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited RKLY disclosed changes to its senior management team. The company said Mahesh Karanth will resign from his role as chief financial officer, while naming Chad Becker as interim CFO. The company promoted Ciaran Rooney to senior vice president of corporate development and reaffirmed its fiscal year 2022 revenue forecast. Rockley Photonics shares jumped 5% to $2.31 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Jabil Inc. JBL to have earned $1.62 per share on revenue of $8.22 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Jabil shares gained 1.1% to $59.45 in after-hours trading.

