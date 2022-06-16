Earnings Scheduled For June 16, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Commercial Metals CMC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.98 per share on revenue of $2.41 billion.

• Jabil JBL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.62 per share on revenue of $8.22 billion.

• 111 YI is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• ProFrac Holding PFHC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $421.76 million.

• Beyond Air XAIR is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Adobe ADBE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.31 per share on revenue of $4.34 billion.

