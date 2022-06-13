5 Stocks To Watch For June 13, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Oracle Corporation ORCL to post quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $11.67 billion after the closing bell. Oracle shares gained 0.2% to $67.25 in after-hours trading.

is preparing to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as early as next week, according to the Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the matter. Revlon shares dipped 52.8% to close at $2.05 on Friday, falling further by 7.3% in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Zedge, Inc. ZDGE to have earned $0.07 per share on revenue of $5.40 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Zedge shares dropped 8.5% to close at $4.72 on Friday.

