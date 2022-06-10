ñol

Nathan's Famous Clocks 35% Revenue Growth In Q4

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 10, 2022 9:50 AM | 1 min read
  • Nathan’s Famous Inc NATH reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 35.5% year-on-year to $24.77 million versus $18.28 million the previous year.
  • Branded product program revenue increased 56.7% Y/Y, Product licensing rose 13.9%, and Restaurant operations gained 14.8%.
  • The operating margin was 24.7%, and operating income for the quarter rose 12.4% to $6.1 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $6.4 million increased 10.2% Y/Y.
  • EPS of $0.52 improved from $0.50 last year.
  • The company's quarterly cash dividend of $0.45 per share is payable on June 24, 2022, to shareholders of record on June 20, 2022.
  • Price Action: NATH shares traded lower by 0.25% at $51.48 on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsConsumer DiscretionaryRestaurantsEarningsNewsDividends