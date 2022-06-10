Nathan's Famous Clocks 35% Revenue Growth In Q4

by

Nathan’s Famous Inc NATH reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 35.5% year-on-year to $24.77 million versus $18.28 million the previous year.

The operating margin was 24.7%, and operating income for the quarter rose 12.4% to $6.1 million.

Adjusted EBITDA of $6.4 million increased 10.2% Y/Y.

EPS of $0.52 improved from $0.50 last year.

The company's quarterly cash dividend of $0.45 per share is payable on June 24, 2022, to shareholders of record on June 20, 2022.

Price Action: NATH shares traded lower by 0.25% at $51.48 on the last check Friday.

