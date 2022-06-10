ñol

5 Stocks To Watch For June 11, 2022

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
June 10, 2022 4:04 AM | 1 min read

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • UP Fintech Holding Limited TIGR is projected to report earnings results for the first quarter before the opening bell today. UP Fintech shares gained 3.9% to $5.30 in the after-hours trading session.
  • DocuSign Inc DOCU reported weaker-than-expected earnings results for its first quarter. The company said it expects fiscal second-quarter revenue to be between $600 million and $604 million. DocuSign shares dipped 23.4% to $66.90 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Stitch Fix, Inc. SFIX reported worse-than-expected results for its third quarter on Thursday. The company said it sees Q4 net revenue of $485 million to $495 million. Stitch Fix shares tumbled 16.3% to $6.51 in the after-hours trading session.

  • Paltalk, Inc. PALT said it acquired Visicom's ManyCam assets for $2.7 million. Paltalk shares jumped 23.4% to $2.40 in after-hours trading.
  • Quest Diagnostics Incorporated DGX named Sam Samad as Executive Vice President and CFO. Quest Diagnostics shares gained 0.2% to $135.10 in the after-hours trading session.

