5 Stocks To Watch For June 11, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- UP Fintech Holding Limited TIGR is projected to report earnings results for the first quarter before the opening bell today. UP Fintech shares gained 3.9% to $5.30 in the after-hours trading session.
- DocuSign Inc DOCU reported weaker-than-expected earnings results for its first quarter. The company said it expects fiscal second-quarter revenue to be between $600 million and $604 million. DocuSign shares dipped 23.4% to $66.90 in the after-hours trading session.
- Stitch Fix, Inc. SFIX reported worse-than-expected results for its third quarter on Thursday. The company said it sees Q4 net revenue of $485 million to $495 million. Stitch Fix shares tumbled 16.3% to $6.51 in the after-hours trading session.
- Paltalk, Inc. PALT said it acquired Visicom's ManyCam assets for $2.7 million. Paltalk shares jumped 23.4% to $2.40 in after-hours trading.
- Quest Diagnostics Incorporated DGX named Sam Samad as Executive Vice President and CFO. Quest Diagnostics shares gained 0.2% to $135.10 in the after-hours trading session.
