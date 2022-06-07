ñol

5 Stocks To Watch For June 7, 2022

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
June 7, 2022 3:53 AM | 1 min read

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects United Natural Foods, Inc. UNFI to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $7.10 billion before the opening bell. United Natural Foods shares rose 4.2% to $46.80 in after-hours trading.
  • Coupa Software Incorporated COUP reported upbeat results for its first quarter. The company said it sees full-year fiscal 2023 revenue in a range of $838 million to $843 million and earnings to be between 21 cents and 27 cents per share. Coupa Software shares gained 0.6% to $72.55 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect The J. M. Smucker Company SJM to post quarterly earnings at $1.88 per share on revenue of $1.98 billion before the opening bell. Smucker shares fell 0.6% to $122.50 in after-hours trading.

  • Remitly Global, Inc. RELY named Hemanth Munipalli as CFO. Remitly Global shares rose 1.1% to $10.99 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Casey's General Stores, Inc. CASY to have earned $1.58 per share on revenue of $3.45 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Casey's shares slipped 0.1% to $207.31 in after-hours trading.

