Asana Q1 Earnings Highlights: Revenue And EPS Beat, Record Q1 Revenue, Guidance And More

by Chris Katje, Benzinga Staff Writer 
June 2, 2022 4:57 PM | 1 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Asana reported first-quarter revenue of $120.65 million, up 57% year-over-year and a first-quarter company record.
  • The company ended the quarter with 126,000 paying customers.

Work management company Asana Inc ASAN reported first-quarter financial results after market close Thursday. Here are the key highlights.

What Happened: Asana reported first-quarter revenue of $120.65 million, up 57% year-over-year and a first-quarter company record. The first-quarter revenue total beat a Street estimate of $115.05 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Asana reported a net loss of 30 cents per share, which beat a Street estimate of a loss of 36 cents per share.

Revenue from customers who spend $5,000 or more annually with Asana grew 73% year-over-year. Revenue from customers who spend $50,000 or more annually with Asana grew 102% year-over-year.

“We reported strong revenue growth in the first quarter and we set a new record for the largest deployment in the company’s history at over 100,000 seats,” Asana CEO and co-founder Dustin Moskovitz said.

The company ended the quarter with 126,000 paying customers.

What’s Next: Asana is guiding for second-quarter revenue to come in a range of $127 million to $128 million versus a Street estimate of $125.3 million.

The company is guiding for a net loss of 39 cents to 38 cents per share for the second quarter.

Full-year guidance for the company sees revenue coming in a range of $536 million to $540 million, representing year-over-year growth of 42% to 43%.

“We are closing bigger net new customers, our largest customers are expanding at a fast pace and our revenue mix from our Enterprise and Business tier continues to climb,” Moskovitz said.

ASAN Price Action: Asana shares are down 5.85% to $22.70 in after-hours trading at the time of publication. Asana shares were up 13.73% to $24.11 during Thursday’s trading session.

Photo: rafapress via Shutterstock

 

