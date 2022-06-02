Why Asana Shares Are Popping Off Today

Asana Inc ASAN shares are trading higher by 3.71% at $96.84. Shares are trading higher in possible anticipation of the company's first-quarter earnings report after the close as well as overall software sector strength today.

According to analyst consensus estimates, Asana is expected to report an EPS loss of 36 cents on revenue of $115 million.

Asana provides a platform for work management that helps teams orchestrate work, from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives.



According to data from Benzinga Pro, Asana has a 52-week high of $145.79 and a 52-week low of $17.87.