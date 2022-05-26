Recap: Dollar General Q1 Earnings

Dollar General DG reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 06:55 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Dollar Gen beat estimated earnings by 3.88%, reporting an EPS of $2.41 versus an estimate of $2.32.
Revenue was up $350.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 3.46% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Dollar Gen's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.57
|2.01
|2.57
|2.19
|EPS Actual
|2.57
|2.08
|2.69
|2.82
|Revenue Estimate
|8.70B
|8.49B
|8.59B
|8.28B
|Revenue Actual
|8.65B
|8.52B
|8.65B
|8.40B
To track all earnings releases for Dollar Gen visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews