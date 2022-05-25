Change Healthcare: Q4 Earnings Insights

Change Healthcare CHNG reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Earnings

Change Healthcare missed estimated earnings by 4.88%, reporting an EPS of $0.39 versus an estimate of $0.41.

Revenue was up $64.97 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 1.7% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Change Healthcare's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 EPS Estimate 0.34 0.32 0.44 0.36 EPS Actual 0.36 0.35 0.41 0.42 Revenue Estimate 852.73M 837.36M 858.48M 840.53M Revenue Actual 866.07M 826.76M 867.86M 855.16M

