Change Healthcare: Q4 Earnings Insights

Change Healthcare CHNG reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Change Healthcare missed estimated earnings by 4.88%, reporting an EPS of $0.39 versus an estimate of $0.41.
Revenue was up $64.97 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 1.7% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Change Healthcare's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.34
|0.32
|0.44
|0.36
|EPS Actual
|0.36
|0.35
|0.41
|0.42
|Revenue Estimate
|852.73M
|837.36M
|858.48M
|840.53M
|Revenue Actual
|866.07M
|826.76M
|867.86M
|855.16M
