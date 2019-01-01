ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Change Healthcare
(NASDAQ:CHNG)
$24.78
0.03[0.12%]
At close: Sep 2
$24.78
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
Day High/Low24.71 - 24.8952 Week High/Low18.97 - 25.01Open / Close24.71 / 24.78Float / Outstanding226.8M / 328.3M
Vol / Avg.933.9K / 2.4MMkt Cap8.1BP/E-50d Avg. Price24.05
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-EPS-0.07Total Float226.8M

Change Healthcare Stock (NASDAQ:CHNG), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Change Healthcare reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Aug 3

EPS

$0.380

Quarterly Revenue

$884.5M

Annual Revenue (as of Jun 30)

$884.5M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Change Healthcare using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert

Change Healthcare Questions & Answers

Q
When is Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) reporting earnings?
A

Change Healthcare (CHNG) is scheduled to report earnings on November 2, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on August 3, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.56, which beat the estimate of $0.37.

Q
What were Change Healthcare’s (NASDAQ:CHNG) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $855.6M, which beat the estimate of $805.9M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.