Recap: REX American Resources Q1 Earnings

REX American Resources REX reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
REX American Resources reported an EPS of $0.87.
Revenue was up $30.12 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $1.23 which was followed by a 1.01% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at REX American Resources's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|4.81
|0.92
|0.94
|0.01
|EPS Actual
|3.58
|2.56
|1.31
|1.30
|Revenue Estimate
|212.00M
|180.00M
|193.00M
|149.16M
|Revenue Actual
|212.02M
|203.07M
|195.84M
|164.10M
