Recap: REX American Resources Q1 Earnings

REX American Resources REX reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

REX American Resources reported an EPS of $0.87.

Revenue was up $30.12 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $1.23 which was followed by a 1.01% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at REX American Resources's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 4.81 0.92 0.94 0.01 EPS Actual 3.58 2.56 1.31 1.30 Revenue Estimate 212.00M 180.00M 193.00M 149.16M Revenue Actual 212.02M 203.07M 195.84M 164.10M

To track all earnings releases for REX American Resources visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.