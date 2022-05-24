QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

What's Going On With Best Buy Shares Today?

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
May 24, 2022 11:59 AM | 1 min read

Best Buy Co BBY shares are volatile Tuesday following the company's first-quarter financial results, which were released before the market opened.

Best Buy reported first-quarter revenue of $10.65 billion, which beat the estimate of $10.43 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $1.57 per share, which missed the estimate of $1.63 per share.

Best Buy cut its full-year revenue guidance from a range of $49.3 billion to $50.8 billion to a range of $48.3 billion to $49.9 billion versus the estimate of $50.12 billion.

The consumer electronics retailer said it expects full-year adjusted earnings to be between $8.40 and $9 per share, which was down from previous guidance of $8.85 to $9.15 per share.

"Even with the expected slowdown this year, we continue to be in a fundamentally stronger position than we were before the pandemic from both a revenue and operating income rate perspective," said Corie Barry, CEO of Best Buy.

See Also: Why Roblox Shares Are Falling Today

BBY Price Action: Best Buy shares have traded between $69.07 and $141.97 over a 52-week period. The stock initially surged on earnings before reversing and giving back almost all of its gains. 

Best Buy shares were up 0.94% at $73.28 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of Best Buy.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Corie Barrywhy it's movingEarningsNewsGuidanceMoversTrading Ideas