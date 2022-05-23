5 Stocks To Watch For May 23, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Advance Auto Parts, Inc. AAP to report quarterly earnings at $3.57 per share on revenue of $3.38 billion before the opening bell. Advance Auto Parts shares fell 0.1% to $181.85 in after-hours trading.

to report quarterly earnings at $3.57 per share on revenue of $3.38 billion before the opening bell. Advance Auto Parts shares fell 0.1% to $181.85 in after-hours trading. Broadcom Inc. AVGO is looking to buy cloud computing company VMware, Inc. VMW , Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Broadcom shares slipped 0.1% to $543.00 in after-hours trading, while VMWare shares gained 0.3% to $95.96 in the after-hours trading session.

is looking to buy cloud computing company , Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Broadcom shares slipped 0.1% to $543.00 in after-hours trading, while VMWare shares gained 0.3% to $95.96 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Zoom Video Communications, Inc. ZM to have earned $0.87 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Zoom Video shares rose 0.3% to $89.98 in after-hours trading.

Check out our premarket coverage here