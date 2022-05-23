QQQ
5 Stocks To Watch For May 23, 2022

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
May 23, 2022 3:17 AM | 1 min read

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Advance Auto Parts, Inc. AAP to report quarterly earnings at $3.57 per share on revenue of $3.38 billion before the opening bell. Advance Auto Parts shares fell 0.1% to $181.85 in after-hours trading.
  • Broadcom Inc. AVGO is looking to buy cloud computing company VMware, Inc. VMW, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Broadcom shares slipped 0.1% to $543.00 in after-hours trading, while VMWare shares gained 0.3% to $95.96 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Zoom Video Communications, Inc. ZM to have earned $0.87 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Zoom Video shares rose 0.3% to $89.98 in after-hours trading.

Check out our premarket coverage here

  • Analysts expect XPeng Inc. XPEV to post quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion before the opening bell. XPeng shares rose 1.4% to $23.60 in after-hours trading.

