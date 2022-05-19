QQQ
Benzinga's Daily Brief On Trending Tickers For May 19, 2022: Cisco, Kohl's And More

by AJ Fabino, Benzinga Staff Writer 
May 19, 2022 10:22 AM | 2 min read

Benzinga’s “Daily Brief On Trending Tickers” highlights top-searched tickers from around the web and uses the Benzinga Pro platform to highlight recent news items possibly impacting those stocks.
The data on the trending tickers is compiled from a list of most-discussed tickers on the popular Reddit forum WallStreetBets.

Tesla Inc TSLA shares fell about 1% earlier this morning after the S&P 500 ESG Index removed Tesla from the index, citing issues related to various claims. CEO Elon Musk called the ESG a scam causing further drama.

Wedbush analyst Dan Inves reiterated an Outperform rating on Tesla but lowered the price target from $1,400.00 to $1,000.

Cisco Systems Inc CSCO shares fell over 10% during Thursday’s premarket session after reporting worse-than-expected top-line results and issuing guidance below analyst estimates. Cisco said first-quarter revenue totaled $12.8 billion, which was flat on a year-over-year basis and missed the Street estimate of $13.4 billion while reporting adjusted quarterly earnings of 87 cents per share, which beat estimates of 86 cents per share.

Piper Sandler maintained Cisco with a Neutral rating and lowered the price target from $57 to $43.

Kohl's Corp KSS Shares traded over 5% lower after the company reported earnings results that were down year-over-year and cut its full-year earnings guidance. Kohl's said first-quarter revenue decreased 4.4% to $3.71 billion, which beat the $3.68-billion estimates while reporting quarterly earnings of 11 cents per share, which was down from $1.05 per share year-over-year.

JP Morgan analyst Matthew Boss maintained a Hold rating on Kohl’s and lowered the price target from $61.00 to $50.00.

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc BJ Shares climbed 6% after reporting better than expected first-quarter earnings results. BJs said first-quarter revenue increased 13.75% to $3.87 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $4.24 billion while reporting quarterly earnings of 87 cents per share, beating the Street estimate of 71 cents per share.

Based on analysts offering 12-month price targets for BJ in the last three months. The average price target is $68, with a high estimate of $82 and a low estimate of $56.

Neurometrix Inc NURO Shares climbed over 50% in Thursday’s premarket session after the company reported that its’ Quell wearable neuromodulation device had received FDA approval as the first non-pharmacological treatment for Fibromyalgia.

