Dynatrace Shares Gain On Q4 Beat; Discloses CFO Transition

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
May 18, 2022 8:48 AM | 1 min read
  • Dynatrace, Inc DT reported fourth-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 31% year-on-year to $252.6 million (CC), beating the consensus of $246.6 million. 
  • Total ARR increased 29% Y/Y to $995.1 million. Revenues from Subscription rose 31% Y/Y to $239.9 million (CC).
  • Margins: The non-GAAP operating margin contracted 200 basis points to 23%.
  • Non-GAAP EPS of $0.17 beat the consensus of $0.15.
  • Dynatrace generated $88.3 million in operating cash flow during the quarter. It held $462.97 million in cash and equivalents.
  • Outlook: Dynatrace sees Q1 FY23 revenue of $261 million- $263.5 million, versus the consensus of $263.1 million.
  • Dynatrace sees non-GAAP EPS of $0.17 - $0.18 versus the consensus of $0.17.
  • For FY23, Dynatrace expects total revenue of $1.142 billion - $1.158 billion, above the consensus of $1.15 billion.
  • Dynatrace sees a non-GAAP EPS of $0.74 - $0.77 versus the consensus of $0.74.
  • CFO Transition: CFO Kevin Burns will depart at the end of CY22. Dynatrace has initiated a search for a new CFO.
  • Price Action: DT shares traded higher by 4.69% at $34.35 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

