Dynatrace Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

Delivers Adjusted ARR growth of 35% year-over-year

Software intelligence company Dynatrace DT today released financial results for the fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2022 ended March 31, 2022. Dynatrace also announced today that Kevin Burns, its Chief Financial Officer, will be leaving at the end of calendar year 2022. Dynatrace has initiated a search for a new CFO, and Mr. Burns will work to ensure a smooth transition of his duties once a new CFO is appointed.

"Dynatrace delivered an extremely strong fourth quarter, closing out fiscal 2022 with 35% Adjusted ARR growth for the second straight year," said Rick McConnell, Chief Executive Officer. "I am proud of the Dynatrace team for having now crossed the $1 billion dollar threshold in annualized revenue during the quarter, all while delivering strong profitability and free cash flow. Digital transformation and cloud migration trends continue to grow at a rapid pace and serve as the foundation for significant future growth. The combination of our material ongoing innovation coupled with expanding routes to market with key partnerships provides Dynatrace with strong momentum to capture the sizable market opportunity ahead of us."

All growth rates are compared to the fourth quarter and full year of fiscal 2021 unless otherwise noted.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Highlights:

Total ARR of $995 million, Adjusted ARR growth of 35% year-over-year

Total Revenue of $253 million, up 31% on a constant currency basis

Subscription Revenue of $235 million, up 31% on a constant currency basis

GAAP Operating Income of $18 million and Non-GAAP Operating Income of $58 million

GAAP EPS of $0.00 and non-GAAP EPS of $0.17, on a dilutive basis

Full Year Fiscal 2022 Financial Highlights:

Total Revenue of $929 million, up 32% on a constant currency basis

Subscription Revenue of $870 million, 32% on a constant currency basis

GAAP Operating Income of $81 million and Non-GAAP Operating Income of $234 million

GAAP EPS of $0.18 and non-GAAP EPS of $0.68, on a dilutive basis

Unlevered Free Cash Flow of $234 million, or 25% of revenue

Business Highlights:

Platform innovation : Delivered general availability of the Dynatrace ® platform as native SaaS on Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform in addition to existing availability through Amazon Web Services. Enhanced the Dynatrace ® Application Security Module with real-time attack blocking capabilities. Enabled development teams to bring higher quality, more secure code to market faster by making Dynatrace observability, application security, and advanced AIOps capabilities available as code.

: Delivered general availability of the Dynatrace platform as native SaaS on Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform in addition to existing availability through Amazon Web Services. Enhanced the Dynatrace Application Security Module with real-time attack blocking capabilities. Enabled development teams to bring higher quality, more secure code to market faster by making Dynatrace observability, application security, and advanced AIOps capabilities available as code. Go-to-market momentum : Grew new logos by 21% in fiscal 2022, adding 205 new logos to the Dynatrace ® platform in the fourth quarter, for a total of 706 new logos added this year. Sustained a net expansion rate at or above 120% for the sixteenth consecutive quarter.

: Grew new logos by 21% in fiscal 2022, adding 205 new logos to the Dynatrace platform in the fourth quarter, for a total of 706 new logos added this year. Sustained a net expansion rate at or above 120% for the sixteenth consecutive quarter. Partnership expansion: New ARR transacted through hyperscaler partnerships, including AWS, Google, Microsoft, more than tripled compared to the same period last year. Deloitte selected the Dynatrace platform to power its expanded observability practice (announced today). Enhanced Dynatrace Partner Program with new DevSecOps Automation Partner Program, enabling partners to extend the value of their solutions through seamless integrations with the Dynatrace® platform and providing DevSecOps teams with easy access to the industry's leading solutions.

Executive Leadership Update

"On behalf of the entire Dynatrace team, I'd like to thank Kevin for his many contributions since joining the company in 2016," said Rick McConnell, Chief Executive Officer. "He has played an integral role in positioning Dynatrace for long term success, including the transformation of our business model and successful IPO. We are fortunate to have a strong and deep finance team, and we are intent on the successful recruitment of a world-class CFO. I very much appreciate Kevin's commitment to a smooth transition over the coming months."

"The past six years at Dynatrace have been an incredible experience. It has been a privilege to work alongside this very talented group of people to grow this company into a billion-dollar business," said Burns. "Heading into fiscal 2023, Dynatrace's position in the market has never been stronger. I am very proud of Dynatrace's accomplishments and believe it is well positioned to continue to deliver significant growth and profitability in the future."

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights (Unaudited – In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Key Operating Metric: Annualized recurring revenue $ 995,121 $ 774,090 Year-over-Year Increase 29 % Adjusted ARR Growth 35 % Revenue: Total revenue $ 252,585 $ 196,504 Year-over-Year Increase 29 % Total revenue - constant currency (*) $ 257,911 $ 196,504 Year-over-Year Increase 31 % Subscription revenue $ 234,974 $ 182,842 Year-over-Year Increase 29 % Subscription revenue - constant currency (*) $ 239,937 $ 182,842 Year-over-Year Increase 31 % Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Non-GAAP operating income (*) $ 57,656 $ 49,478 Non-GAAP operating margin (*) 23 % 25 % Non-GAAP net income (*) $ 48,287 $ 43,371 Non-GAAP net income per share - diluted $ 0.17 $ 0.15 Non-GAAP shares outstanding - diluted 290,339 288,067 Unlevered Free Cash Flow (*) $ 82,306 $ 85,602

Full Year 2022 Financial Highlights (Unaudited – In thousands, except per share data) Year Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Revenue: Total revenue $ 929,445 $ 703,509 Year-over-Year Increase 32 % Total revenue - constant currency (*) $ 925,281 $ 703,509 Year-over-Year Increase 32 % Subscription revenue $ 870,385 $ 655,180 Year-over-Year Increase 33 % Subscription revenue - constant currency (*) $ 866,533 $ 655,180 Year-over-Year Increase 32 % Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Non-GAAP operating income (*) $ 233,766 $ 207,251 Non-GAAP operating margin (*) 25 % 29 % Non-GAAP net income (*) $ 197,502 $ 180,056 Non-GAAP net income per share - diluted $ 0.68 $ 0.63 Non-GAAP shares outstanding - diluted 290,903 286,509 Unlevered Free Cash Flow (*) $ 234,265 $ 237,055

* Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In our earnings press releases, conference calls, slide presentations, and webcasts, we may use or discuss non-GAAP financial measures, as defined by Regulation G. The GAAP financial measure most directly comparable to each non-GAAP financial measure used or discussed, and a reconciliation of the differences between each non-GAAP financial measure and the comparable GAAP financial measure, are included in this press release after the consolidated financial statements. Our earnings press releases containing such non-GAAP reconciliations can be found in the Investors section of our website at https://ir.dynatrace.com.

Financial Outlook

Our guidance is based on foreign exchange rates as of April 30, 2022. Since March 31, 2022, the U.S. dollar has continued to strengthen, which results in a sizeable foreign exchange ("FX") headwind. For fiscal 2023, we expect a total FX headwind to be approximately $20 million dollars on ARR and revenue.

In addition, on March 8, 2022, we announced that we suspended business in Russia and Belarus which results in a headwind of approximately $6 million dollars on ARR and revenue for fiscal 2023.

Growth rates for Adjusted ARR, Total revenue, and Subscription revenue are presented in constant currency in the table below to provide better visibility into the underlying growth of the business.

Based on information available, as of May 18, 2022, Dynatrace is issuing guidance for the first quarter fiscal 2023 and full year fiscal 2023 as follows:

All growth rates are compared to the first quarter and full year of fiscal 2022 unless otherwise noted.

(In millions, except per share data) First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Full Year Fiscal 2023 Total ARR $1,250 - $1,265 As reported 26% - 27% Constant currency 28% - 29% Adjusted ARR growth 29% - 30% Total revenue $261 - $263.5 $1,142 - $1,158 As reported 24% - 26% 23% - 25% Constant currency 29% - 31% 27% - 28% Subscription revenue $244.5 - $246.5 $1,071 - $1,086 As reported 24% - 25% 23% - 25% Constant currency 29% - 30% 27% - 28% Non-GAAP operating income $60 - $62 $257 - $266 Non-GAAP net income $50 - $52 $216 - $225 Non-GAAP net income per diluted share $0.17 - $0.18 $0.74 - $0.77 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 291 - 292 292 - 294 Free cash flow $330 - $345 Free cash flow margin 29% - 30%

Reconciliation of non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per share and free cash flow guidance to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is not available without unreasonable efforts on a forward-looking basis due to the high variability, complexity and low visibility with respect to the charges excluded from these non-GAAP measures; in particular, the measures and effects of share-based compensation expense, employer taxes and tax deductions specific to equity compensation awards that are directly impacted by future hiring, turnover and retention needs, as well as unpredictable fluctuations in our stock price. We expect the variability of the above charges to have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on our future GAAP financial results.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Dynatrace will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss its results and business outlook at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time today, May 18, 2022. To access the conference call from the U.S. and Canada, dial (866) 405-1247, or internationally, dial (201) 689-8045 with event confirmation #: 13728998. The call will also be available live via webcast on the company's website, ir.dynatrace.com.

An audio replay of the call will also be available until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on May 26, 2021, by dialing (877) 660-6853 from the U.S. or Canada, or for international callers by dialing (201) 612-7415 and entering event confirmation #: 13728998. In addition, an archived webcast will be available at ir.dynatrace.com.

The company has used, and intends to continue to use, the investor relations portion of its website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures & Key Metrics

In addition to disclosing financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, this press release and the accompanying tables contain certain non-GAAP financial measures.

Non-GAAP financial measures do not have any standardized meaning and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Dynatrace considers these non-GAAP financial measures to be important because they provide useful indicators of its performance and liquidity measures. These are key measures used by our management and board of directors to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget and to develop short and long-term operational plans. In addition, investors often use similar measures to evaluate the performance of a company. Non-GAAP financial measures are presented for supplemental informational purposes only for understanding the company's operating performance. The non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures presented by other companies. The GAAP financial measure most directly comparable to each non-GAAP financial measure used or discussed, and a reconciliation of the differences between each non-GAAP financial measure and the comparable GAAP financial measure, are included in this press release after the consolidated financial statements.

Dynatrace presents constant currency amounts for Revenue and Annual Recurring Revenue to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying business performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than United States dollars are converted into United States dollars using the average exchange rates from the comparative period rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods. All growth comparisons relate to the corresponding period in the prior fiscal year. Dynatrace provides this non-GAAP financial information to aid investors in better understanding our performance.

Annual Recurring Revenue "ARR" is defined as the daily revenue of all subscription agreements that are actively generating revenue as of the last day of the reporting period multiplied by 365. We exclude from our calculation of Total ARR any revenues derived from month-to-month agreements and/or product usage overage billings.

Adjusted ARR is defined as ARR excluding the impact of foreign exchange rate fluctuations that occurred over the trailing twelve month period. This calculation also excludes the headwind associated with the Dynatrace® perpetual license ARR that rolled off in the trailing twelve month period.

Adjusted ARR Growth is defined as year-over-year growth in Adjusted ARR divided by ARR as reported.

Dynatrace® Net Expansion Rate is defined as the Dynatrace® ARR at the end of a reporting period for the cohort of Dynatrace® accounts as of one year prior to the date of calculation, divided by the Dynatrace® ARR one year prior to the date of calculation for that same cohort. This calculation excludes the benefit of Dynatrace® ARR resulting from the conversion of Classic products to the Dynatrace® platform. Given that perpetual license ARR continues to diminish, we will begin to exclude the headwind associated with the Dynatrace perpetual license ARR effective the first quarter of fiscal year 2023. We believe that eliminating the perpetual license headwind will result in a Net Expansion Rate metric that better reflects Dynatrace's ability to expand existing customer relationships.

Dynatrace customers are defined as accounts, as identified by a unique account identifier, that generate at least $10,000 of Dynatrace® ARR as of the reporting date. In infrequent cases, a single large organization may comprise multiple customer accounts when there are distinct divisions, departments or subsidiaries that operate and make purchasing decisions independently from the parent organization. In cases where multiple customer accounts exist under a single organization, each customer account is counted separately based on a mutually exclusive accounting of ARR.

Unlevered Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities and adjusted to exclude cash paid for interest (net of tax), non-recurring restructuring and acquisition related costs, along with costs associated with one-time offerings and filings, less cash used in investing activities for acquisition of property and equipment. However, given our debt obligations, unlevered free cash flow does not represent residual cash flow available for discretionary expenses.

Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less capital expenditures.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace exists to make the world's software work perfectly. Our unified software intelligence platform combines broad and deep observability and continuous runtime application security with the most advanced AIOps to provide answers and intelligent automation from data at an enormous scale. This enables innovators to modernize and automate cloud operations, deliver software faster and more securely, and ensure flawless digital experiences. That is why the world's largest organizations trust Dynatrace® to accelerate digital transformation.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding management's expectations of future financial and operational performance and operational expenditures, expected growth, and business outlook, including our financial guidance for the first quarter and full year of fiscal 2023, and statements regarding the size of our market and our positioning for capturing a larger share of our market. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts and statements identified by words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control including, without limitation, the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business operations and demand for our products as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions; our ability to maintain our subscription revenue growth rates in future periods, our ability to service our level of indebtedness, market adoption of software intelligence solutions for application performance monitoring, digital experience monitoring, infrastructure monitoring, AIOps, business intelligence and analytics and application security, continued spending on and demand for software intelligence solutions, our ability to maintain and acquire new customers, our ability to differentiate our platform from competing products and technologies; our ability to successfully recruit and retain highly-qualified personnel; the price volatility of our common stock, and other risks set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in our most recently filed Form 10-Q filed on February 2, 2022 and our other SEC filings. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

DYNATRACE, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

March 31, Twelve Months Ended

March 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (unaudited) Revenue: Subscription $ 234,974 $ 182,842 $ 870,385 $ 655,180 License 2 109 54 1,446 Service 17,609 13,553 59,006 46,883 Total revenue 252,585 196,504 929,445 703,509 Cost of revenue: Cost of subscription 31,245 22,073 111,646 77,488 Cost of service 12,796 9,432 45,717 34,903 Amortization of acquired technology 3,875 3,830 15,513 15,317 Total cost of revenue 47,916 35,335 172,876 127,708 Gross profit 204,669 161,169 756,569 575,801 Operating expenses: Research and development 42,833 31,668 156,342 111,415 Sales and marketing 101,300 74,805 362,116 245,487 General and administrative 35,368 25,140 126,622 92,219 Amortization of other intangibles 7,539 8,687 30,157 34,744 Restructuring and other — 17 25 40 Total operating expenses 187,040 140,317 675,262 483,905 Income from operations 17,629 20,852 81,307 91,896 Interest expense, net (2,234 ) (3,035 ) (10,192 ) (14,205 ) Other income (expense), net 1,889 (2,582 ) 544 162 Income before income taxes 17,284 15,235 71,659 77,853 Income tax (expense) benefit (16,355 ) 11,719 (19,208 ) (2,139 ) Net income $ 929 $ 26,954 $ 52,451 $ 75,714 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.00 $ 0.10 $ 0.18 $ 0.27 Diluted $ 0.00 $ 0.09 $ 0.18 $ 0.26 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 285,349 281,726 284,161 280,469 Diluted 290,339 288,067 290,903 286,509

SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION Three Months Ended

March 31, Twelve Months

Ended March 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (unaudited) Cost of revenue $ 3,321 $ 1,877 $ 12,863 $ 7,307 Research and development 5,985 3,018 21,316 11,684 Sales and marketing 9,470 6,146 35,957 24,153 General and administrative 8,810 3,652 29,400 14,640 Total share-based compensation expense $ 27,586 $ 14,693 $ 99,536 $ 57,784

DYNATRACE, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share data) March 31, 2022 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 462,967 $ 324,962 Accounts receivable, net 350,666 242,079 Deferred commissions, current 62,601 48,986 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 72,188 64,255 Total current assets 948,422 680,282 Property and equipment, net 45,271 36,916 Operating lease right-of-use asset, net 58,849 42,959 Goodwill 1,281,876 1,271,195 Other intangible assets, net 105,736 149,484 Deferred tax assets, net 28,106 16,811 Deferred commissions, non-current 63,435 48,638 Other assets 9,615 9,933 Total assets $ 2,541,310 $ 2,256,218 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 22,715 $ 9,621 Accrued expenses, current 141,556 119,527 Deferred revenue, current 688,554 509,272 Operating lease liabilities, current 12,774 9,491 Total current liabilities 865,599 647,911 Deferred revenue, non-current 25,783 47,504 Accrued expenses, non-current 19,409 16,072 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 52,070 38,203 Deferred tax liabilities 85 1,014 Long-term debt 273,918 391,913 Total liabilities 1,236,864 1,142,617 Shareholders' equity: Common shares, $0.001 par value, 600,000,000 shares authorized, 286,053,276 and 283,130,238 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively 286 283 Additional paid-in capital 1,792,197 1,653,328 Accumulated deficit (461,348 ) (513,799 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (26,689 ) (26,211 ) Total shareholders' equity 1,304,446 1,113,601 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,541,310 $ 2,256,218

DYNATRACE, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) Year Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 52,451 $ 75,714 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operations: Depreciation 10,638 9,022 Amortization 46,238 51,942 Share-based compensation 99,536 57,784 Deferred income taxes (12,401 ) (7,036 ) Other 1,486 1,845 Net change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (108,848 ) (81,992 ) Deferred commissions (29,533 ) (16,323 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (8,108 ) 5,669 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 35,946 26,592 Operating leases, net 1,353 731 Deferred revenue 162,159 96,488 Net cash provided by operating activities 250,917 220,436 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (17,695 ) (14,076 ) Capitalized software costs — 197 Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (13,195 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (30,890 ) (13,879 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayment of term loans (120,000 ) (120,000 ) Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 13,913 9,195 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 25,489 13,052 Equity repurchases (66 ) (49 ) Net cash used in financing activities (80,664 ) (97,802 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (1,358 ) 3,037 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 138,005 111,792 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 324,962 213,170 Cash and cash equivalents, end of year $ 462,967 $ 324,962

DYNATRACE, INC. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited - In thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 GAAP Share-based

compensation Employer

payroll taxes

on employee

stock

transactions Amortization

of other

intangibles Restructuring

& other Non-GAAP Non-GAAP operating income: Cost of revenue $ 47,916 $ (3,321 ) $ (143 ) $ (3,875 ) $ — $ 40,577 Gross profit 204,669 3,321 143 3,875 — 212,008 Gross margin 81 % 84 % Research and development 42,833 (5,985 ) (259 ) — — 36,589 Sales and marketing 101,300 (9,470 ) (424 ) — — 91,406 General and administrative 35,368 (8,810 ) (123 ) — (78 ) 26,357 Amortization of other intangibles 7,539 — — (7,539 ) — — Restructuring and other — — — — — — Operating income $ 17,629 $ 27,586 $ 949 $ 11,414 $ 78 $ 57,656 Operating margin 7 % 23 %

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 GAAP Share-based

compensation Employer

payroll taxes

on employee

stock

transactions Amortization

of other

intangibles Restructuring

& other Non-GAAP Non-GAAP operating income: Cost of revenue $ 35,335 $ (1,877 ) $ (224 ) $ (3,830 ) $ — $ 29,404 Gross profit 161,169 1,877 224 3,830 — 167,100 Gross margin 82 % 85 % Research and development 31,668 (3,018 ) (378 ) — — 28,272 Sales and marketing 74,805 (6,146 ) (637 ) — — 68,022 General and administrative 25,140 (3,652 ) (202 ) — 42 21,328 Amortization of other intangibles 8,687 — — (8,687 ) — — Restructuring and other 17 — — — (17 ) — Operating income (loss) $ 20,852 $ 14,693 $ 1,441 $ 12,517 $ (25 ) $ 49,478 Operating margin 11 % 25 %

DYNATRACE, INC. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited - In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Non-GAAP net income: Net income $ 929 $ 26,954 Income tax expense (benefit) 16,355 (11,719 ) Non-GAAP effective cash tax (7,543 ) (3,546 ) Interest expense, net 2,234 3,035 Cash paid for interest (1,826 ) (2,561 ) Share-based compensation 27,586 14,693 Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions 949 1,441 Amortization of other intangibles 7,539 8,687 Amortization of acquired technology 3,875 3,830 Transaction, restructuring, and other 78 (25 ) (Gain) loss on currency translation (1,889 ) 2,582 Non-GAAP net income $ 48,287 $ 43,371 Share count: Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic 285,349 281,726 Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted 290,339 288,067 Shares used in non-GAAP per share calculations: Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic 285,349 281,726 Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted 290,339 288,067 Net income per share: Net income per share - basic $ 0.00 $ 0.10 Net income per share - diluted $ 0.00 $ 0.09 Non-GAAP net income per share - basic $ 0.17 $ 0.15 Non-GAAP net income per share - diluted $ 0.17 $ 0.15

DYNATRACE, INC. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited - In thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Unlevered Free Cash Flow ("uFCF"): Net cash provided by operating activities $ 88,305 $ 85,871 Cash paid for interest expense 1,826 2,561 Purchase of property and equipment (5,927 ) (5,208 ) Transaction, restructuring, and other 78 (25 ) Discrete tax items (1,519 ) 3,043 Total uFCF 82,763 86,242 Interest tax adjustment (457 ) (640 ) uFCF $ 82,306 $ 85,602

DYNATRACE, INC. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited - In thousands) Year Ended March 31, 2022 GAAP Share-based

compensation Employer

payroll taxes

on employee

stock

transactions Amortization

of other

intangibles Restructuring

& other Non-GAAP Non-GAAP operating income: Cost of revenue $ 172,876 $ (12,863 ) $ (1,059 ) $ (15,513 ) $ — $ 143,441 Gross profit 756,569 12,863 1,059 15,513 — 786,004 Gross margin 81 % 85 % Research and development 156,342 (21,316 ) (1,879 ) — — 133,147 Sales and marketing 362,116 (35,957 ) (2,305 ) — — 323,854 General and administrative 126,622 (29,400 ) (701 ) — (1,284 ) 95,237 Amortization of other intangibles 30,157 — — (30,157 ) — — Restructuring and other 25 — — — (25 ) — Operating income $ 81,307 $ 99,536 $ 5,944 $ 45,670 $ 1,309 $ 233,766 Operating margin 9 % 25 %

Year Ended March 31, 2021 GAAP Share-based

compensation Employer

payroll taxes

on employee

stock

transactions Amortization

of other

intangibles Restructuring

& other Non-GAAP Non-GAAP operating income: Cost of revenue $ 127,708 $ (7,307 ) $ (718 ) $ (15,317 ) $ — $ 104,366 Gross profit 575,801 7,307 718 15,317 — 599,143 Gross margin 82 % 85 % Research and development 111,415 (11,684 ) (1,356 ) — — 98,375 Sales and marketing 245,487 (24,153 ) (1,630 ) — — 219,704 General and administrative 92,219 (14,640 ) (410 ) — (3,356 ) 73,813 Amortization of other intangibles 34,744 — — (34,744 ) — — Restructuring and other 40 — — — (40 ) — Operating income $ 91,896 $ 57,784 $ 4,114 $ 50,061 $ 3,396 $ 207,251 Operating margin 13 % 29 %

DYNATRACE, INC. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited - In thousands, except per share data) Year Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Non-GAAP net income: Net income $ 52,451 $ 75,714 Income tax expense 19,208 2,139 Non-GAAP effective cash tax (27,889 ) (14,720 ) Interest expense, net 10,192 14,205 Cash paid for interest (8,375 ) (12,475 ) Share-based compensation 99,536 57,784 Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions 5,944 4,114 Amortization of other intangibles 30,157 34,744 Amortization of acquired technology 15,513 15,317 Transaction, restructuring, and other 1,309 3,396 Gain on currency translation (544 ) (162 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 197,502 $ 180,056 Share count: Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic 284,161 280,469 Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted 290,903 286,509 Shares used in non-GAAP per share calculations: Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic 284,161 280,469 Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted 290,903 286,509 Net income (loss) per share: Net income (loss) per share - basic $ 0.18 $ 0.27 Net income (loss) per share - diluted $ 0.18 $ 0.26 Non-GAAP net income per share - basic $ 0.70 $ 0.64 Non-GAAP net income per share - diluted $ 0.68 $ 0.63

DYNATRACE, INC. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited - In thousands) Year Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Unlevered Free Cash Flow ("uFCF"): Net cash provided by operating activities $ 250,917 $ 220,436 Cash paid for interest expense 8,375 12,475 Purchase of property and equipment (17,695 ) (14,076 ) Transaction, restructuring, and other 1,309 3,396 Discrete tax items (6,547 ) 17,943 Total uFCF 236,359 240,174 Interest tax adjustment (2,094 ) (3,119 ) uFCF $ 234,265 $ 237,055

