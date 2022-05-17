Recap: Greenlane Hldgs Q1 Earnings

Greenlane Hldgs GNLN reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Greenlane Hldgs missed estimated earnings by 142.86%, reporting an EPS of $-0.17 versus an estimate of $-0.07.

Revenue was up $12.53 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 1.39% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Greenlane Hldgs's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.07 -0.07 -0.14 -0.07 EPS Actual -0.09 -0.23 -0.22 -0.36 Revenue Estimate 57.49M 43.73M 35.54M 36.26M Revenue Actual 56.02M 41.31M 34.72M 34.01M

To track all earnings releases for Greenlane Hldgs visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.