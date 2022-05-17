Recap: Greenlane Hldgs Q1 Earnings

Greenlane Hldgs GNLN reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Earnings
Greenlane Hldgs missed estimated earnings by 142.86%, reporting an EPS of $-0.17 versus an estimate of $-0.07.
Revenue was up $12.53 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 1.39% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Greenlane Hldgs's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.07
|-0.07
|-0.14
|-0.07
|EPS Actual
|-0.09
|-0.23
|-0.22
|-0.36
|Revenue Estimate
|57.49M
|43.73M
|35.54M
|36.26M
|Revenue Actual
|56.02M
|41.31M
|34.72M
|34.01M
