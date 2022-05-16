INVO Bioscience: Q1 Earnings Insights

INVO Bioscience INVO reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Earnings
INVO Bioscience beat estimated earnings by 8.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.23 versus an estimate of $-0.25.
Revenue was down $521.92 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.25 which was followed by a 6.06% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at INVO Bioscience's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.22
|-0.20
|-0.19
|-0.17
|EPS Actual
|0.03
|-0.24
|-0.17
|-0.25
|Revenue Estimate
|210.00K
|330.00K
|410.00K
|590.00K
|Revenue Actual
|3.05M
|218.87K
|208.47K
|684.52K
