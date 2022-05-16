INVO Bioscience: Q1 Earnings Insights

INVO Bioscience INVO reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

INVO Bioscience beat estimated earnings by 8.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.23 versus an estimate of $-0.25.

Revenue was down $521.92 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.25 which was followed by a 6.06% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at INVO Bioscience's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.22 -0.20 -0.19 -0.17 EPS Actual 0.03 -0.24 -0.17 -0.25 Revenue Estimate 210.00K 330.00K 410.00K 590.00K Revenue Actual 3.05M 218.87K 208.47K 684.52K

To track all earnings releases for INVO Bioscience visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.