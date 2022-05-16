QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Why Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Is Falling After Hours

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
May 16, 2022 4:19 PM | 1 min read

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc DNA shares are trading lower in Monday's after-hours session after the company reported financial results.

Ginkgo Bioworks said first-quarter revenue increased 282% year-over-year to $168 million, which beat the $105.68-million estimate, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company said it added 11 new cell programs in the first quarter, representing 175% growth year-over-year.

Ginkgo Bioworks highlighted its recently announced plans to expand platform capabilities in agricultural biologicals through a series of M&A transactions and flagship collaborations with Bayer. The company said it ended the quarter with $1.5 billion in cash. 

Ginkgo Bioworks raised its full-year revenue guidance from a range of $325 million to $340 million to a range of $375 million to $390 million. The company said it expects to add 60 new cell programs to its Foundry platform in 2022. 

DNA 52-Week Range: $2.09 - $15.86

The stock was down 3.69% in after-hours at $2.37 at press time.

Photo: Vic_B from Pixabay.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingEarningsNewsPenny StocksMoversTrading Ideas