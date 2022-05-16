Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc DNA shares are trading lower in Monday's after-hours session after the company reported financial results.

Ginkgo Bioworks said first-quarter revenue increased 282% year-over-year to $168 million, which beat the $105.68-million estimate, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company said it added 11 new cell programs in the first quarter, representing 175% growth year-over-year.

Ginkgo Bioworks highlighted its recently announced plans to expand platform capabilities in agricultural biologicals through a series of M&A transactions and flagship collaborations with Bayer. The company said it ended the quarter with $1.5 billion in cash.

Ginkgo Bioworks raised its full-year revenue guidance from a range of $325 million to $340 million to a range of $375 million to $390 million. The company said it expects to add 60 new cell programs to its Foundry platform in 2022.

DNA 52-Week Range: $2.09 - $15.86

The stock was down 3.69% in after-hours at $2.37 at press time.

Photo: Vic_B from Pixabay.