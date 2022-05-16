Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Dow Drops 70 Points

U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Nasdaq Composite adding more than 400 points on Friday.

Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded down 0.22% to 32,125.87 while the NASDAQ fell 0.23% to 11,777.64. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.18% to 4,016.79.



Leading and Lagging Sectors



Energy shares jumped by 2.3% on Monday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Rattler Midstream LP RTLR, up 17% and Tidewater Inc. TDW up 12%.



In trading on Monday, consumer discretionary shares fell 0.8%.



Top Headline



The New York Empire State Manufacturing Index unexpectedly declined to -11.6 in May from 24.6 in April. Analysts, meanwhile, were expecting a reading of 17.

Equities Trading UP



Data Storage Corporation DTST shares shot up 49% to $3.4350 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 financial results.



Shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. FFIE got a boost, shooting 25% to $3.0703. Faraday Future posted a FY22 loss of $2.21 per share, versus a loss of $0.94 per share in FY21.



iQIYI, Inc. IQ shares were also up, gaining 24% to $3.68. JP Morgan upgraded iQIYI from Underweight to Overweight and raised the price target from $2 to $8.



Equities Trading DOWN

Chimerix, Inc. CMRX shares tumbled 61% to $1.65. Emergent BioSolutions Inc EBS agreed to acquire Chimerix’s exclusive worldwide rights to Tembexa (brincidofovir), the first FDA-approved antiviral for all age groups for smallpox.



Shares of Iris Energy Limited IREN were down 36% to $4.97. The company recently posted downbeat quarterly sales.



Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. ELYM was down, falling 33% to $2.94 after the company reported a Q1 loss of $0.50 per share.



Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 1% to $109.38, while gold traded down 0.3% to $1,802.60.



Silver traded up 0.7% to $21.15 on Monday while copper rose 0.1% to $4.1755.





Euro zone



European shares were mixed today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 fell 0.2%, London’s FTSE 100 slipped 0.03% and Spain’s IBEX 35 Index rose 0.2%. The German DAX dropped 0.5%, French CAC 40 fell 0.2% and Italy’s FTSE MIB Index gained 0.3%.

The Eurozone reported a trade gap of €16.4 billion for March, versus a year-ago surplus of €22.5 billion.



Economics



The Treasury is set to auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.



The Treasury International Capital report for March will be released at 4:00 p.m. ET.

COVID-19 Update

