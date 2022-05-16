Recap: Kala Pharmaceuticals Q1 Earnings

Kala Pharmaceuticals KALA reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Earnings
Kala Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 11.11%, reporting an EPS of $-0.4 versus an estimate of $-0.36.
Revenue was down $1.89 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.27 which was followed by a 2.67% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Kala Pharmaceuticals's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.41
|-0.43
|-0.45
|-0.68
|EPS Actual
|-0.68
|-0.43
|-0.57
|-0.49
|Revenue Estimate
|3.41M
|5.16M
|5.33M
|4.18M
|Revenue Actual
|1.86M
|3.07M
|3.05M
|3.27M
