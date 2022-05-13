Why FIGS Shares Are Trading Lower Today

by

FIGS Inc FIGS reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 26.4% year-on-year, to $110.10 million, missing the consensus of $116.92 million.

reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 26.4% year-on-year, to $110.10 million, missing the consensus of $116.92 million. Active customers grew 31.1% to 2 million, and the average order value increased 16% to $116.

The gross margin contracted by 40 basis points to 71.2%, driven by higher air freight spending and increased ocean and air freight rates.

The operating expenses rose 39.7% Y/Y to $64.7 million.

The operating margin was 12.5%, and operating income for the quarter fell 14.4% to $13.7 million.

The company held $189.4 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA of $25 million increased by 2.6%, and the adjusted EBITDA margin contracted by 530 basis points to 22.7%.

EPS of $0.05 missed the analyst consensus of $0.06.

Outlook : FIGS cuts FY22 sales outlook to $510 million - $530 million from $550 million - $560 million, versus the consensus of $556.5 million.

: FIGS cuts FY22 sales outlook to $510 million - $530 million from $550 million - $560 million, versus the consensus of $556.5 million. The company expects an FY22 gross margin of 67% - 68%, versus the previous outlook of 70%+, primarily due to a significant increase in the use of air freight to help mitigate supply chain challenges.

Price Action: FIGS shares are trading lower by 23.9% at $9.78 in premarket on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.