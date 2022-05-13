QQQ
Why FIGS Shares Are Trading Lower Today

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 13, 2022 7:41 AM | 1 min read
  • FIGS Inc FIGS reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 26.4% year-on-year, to $110.10 million, missing the consensus of $116.92 million.
  • Active customers grew 31.1% to 2 million, and the average order value increased 16% to $116.
  • The gross margin contracted by 40 basis points to 71.2%, driven by higher air freight spending and increased ocean and air freight rates.
  • The operating expenses rose 39.7% Y/Y to $64.7 million.
  • The operating margin was 12.5%, and operating income for the quarter fell 14.4% to $13.7 million.
  • The company held $189.4 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2022.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $25 million increased by 2.6%, and the adjusted EBITDA margin contracted by 530 basis points to 22.7%.
  • EPS of $0.05 missed the analyst consensus of $0.06.
  • Outlook: FIGS cuts FY22 sales outlook to $510 million - $530 million from $550 million - $560 million, versus the consensus of $556.5 million.
  • The company expects an FY22 gross margin of 67% - 68%, versus the previous outlook of 70%+, primarily due to a significant increase in the use of air freight to help mitigate supply chain challenges.
  • Price Action: FIGS shares are trading lower by 23.9% at $9.78 in premarket on the last check Friday.

