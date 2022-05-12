Recap: HTG Molecular Diagnostics Q1 Earnings

HTG Molecular Diagnostics HTGM reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
HTG Molecular Diagnostics missed estimated earnings by 14.08%, reporting an EPS of $-0.81 versus an estimate of $-0.71.
Revenue was down $251.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 7.55% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at HTG Molecular Diagnostics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.59
|-0.66
|-0.77
|-1.02
|EPS Actual
|-0.69
|-0.60
|-0.65
|-0.80
|Revenue Estimate
|2.97M
|2.65M
|2.13M
|1.69M
|Revenue Actual
|2.88M
|2.52M
|2.07M
|1.44M
