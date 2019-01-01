HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

HTG Molecular Diagnostics missed estimated earnings by 14.08%, reporting an EPS of $-0.81 versus an estimate of $-0.71.

Revenue was down $251.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 7.55% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at HTG Molecular Diagnostics's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.59 -0.66 -0.77 -1.02 EPS Actual -0.69 -0.60 -0.65 -0.80 Revenue Estimate 2.97M 2.65M 2.13M 1.69M Revenue Actual 2.88M 2.52M 2.07M 1.44M

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.59 -0.66 -0.77 -1.02 EPS Actual -0.69 -0.60 -0.65 -0.80 Revenue Estimate 2.97M 2.65M 2.13M 1.69M Revenue Actual 2.88M 2.52M 2.07M 1.44M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.