Iridex: Q1 Earnings Insights

Iridex IRIX reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Iridex beat estimated earnings by 6.25%, reporting an EPS of $-0.15 versus an estimate of $-0.16.
Revenue was up $1.43 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 6.18% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Iridex's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.11
|-0.14
|-0.15
|-0.14
|EPS Actual
|-0.15
|-0.14
|-0.07
|-0.14
|Revenue Estimate
|14.69M
|11.90M
|11.61M
|9.90M
|Revenue Actual
|15.25M
|13.26M
|13.43M
|11.96M
