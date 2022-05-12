Inotiv: Q2 Earnings Insights

Inotiv NOTV reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Inotiv beat estimated earnings by 11.11%, reporting an EPS of $-0.24 versus an estimate of $-0.27.

Revenue was up $121.56 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 15.96% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Inotiv's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate -0.04 -0.13 -0.08 -0.06 EPS Actual -0.16 -0.23 -0.15 -0.06 Revenue Estimate 72.78M 27.30M 21.10M 16.61M Revenue Actual 84.21M 30.08M 22.89M 18.75M

To track all earnings releases for Inotiv visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.