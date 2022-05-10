Recap: Liberty Global Q1 Earnings

Liberty Global LBTYA reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Earnings
Liberty Global beat estimated earnings by 2585.71%, reporting an EPS of $1.88 versus an estimate of $0.07.
Revenue was down $1.76 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.2 which was followed by a 5.65% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Liberty Global's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.06
|0.30
|0.33
|-0.01
|EPS Actual
|1.26
|0.48
|19.55
|2.37
|Revenue Estimate
|1.93B
|1.93B
|3.49B
|3.61B
|Revenue Actual
|1.92B
|1.90B
|3.11B
|3.62B
To track all earnings releases for Liberty Global visit their earnings calendar here.
